Former Dodgers Star Steve Garvey Jumps Into Senate Race
‘I PLAYED FOR ALL OF YOU’
Former Major League Baseball star Steve Garvey declared his bid for the U.S. Senate in 2024 on Tuesday, vying for the seat formerly held by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA). According to NBC News, Garvey will run as a Republican in a state where the party has not won a Senate race in 35 years. He will face several Democratic candidates, including Reps. Barbara Lee, Katie Porter, and Adam B. Schiff. But the former Los Angeles Dodgers player drew the focus away from his party affiliation, saying, “I played in front of millions of fans. I never played for Democrats or Republicans or independents–I played for all of you.” Garvey told Elex Michaelson in an interview on The Issue Is that he voted for former President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. Following Feinstein’s death, California Gov. Gavin Newsom kept his promise to choose a Black woman to fill her position, appointing Laphonza Butler to fill the vacancy. It is not clear if she will run for the seat in 2024.