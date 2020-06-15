Former eBay Executives Sent Bloody Pig Mask, Threatening Messages to MA Couple, Feds Say

Read it at CBS Boston
Six former eBay executives and employees are facing federal cyberstalking charges after they allegedly harassed a Natick, Massachusetts, couple over comments the couple made in their shared newsletter. The employees allegedly sent several disturbing packages to the couple, including a bloody pig mask and live cockroaches, as well as anonymous threatening messages. They even travelled to Massachusetts to conduct “covert surveillance” on the couple, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling. “It was a determined, systematic effort of senior employees of a major company to destroy the lives of a couple in Natick, all because they published content company executives didn’t like,” Lelling said.