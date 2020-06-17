Former eBay PR Chief Named in Cyberstalking Case Involving Dead Pig
Former eBay communications chief is reportedly “Executive 2” named in a federal indictment that accuses six former eBay employees of cyberstalking a Natick, Massachusetts, couple for posting critical comments on their shared blog. Steven Wymer was the company’s head of public relations for nine months in 2019, during which time the employees allegedly harassed the couple. “Executive 1” named in the suit is reportedly former chief executive officer Devin Wenig. Neither of the executives referred to in the indictment have been charged with a crime. It was Wymer who allegedly sent a text to Wenig that said “We are going to crush this lady” after the couple published a story critical of Wenig’s compensation. The six employees are accused of launching a cyberstalking campaign that involved sending the couple disturbing packages including a bloody pig mask, a fetal pig, and live cockroaches.