Trump’s Scandal-Scarred EPA Chief Files to Run for U.S. Senate Seat
Scott Pruitt, former President Donald Trump’s scandal-scarred Environmental Protection Agency chief, is ready to get back to Washington. Pruitt filed for an open U.S. Senate seat in Oklahoma Friday, according to the Tulsa World, entering the race to replace retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK). During his tenure as head of the EPA, Pruitt faced multiple scandals over his environmental decisions and his use of agency resources. An inspector general report also found Pruitt spent nearly $124,000 on unnecessary travel in the seven months he held the position. Before his short-lived term, Pruitt served as the Oklahoma attorney general, where he frequently went to legal battle with the agency he would go on to lead. He also previously served two terms in the Oklahoma Senate.