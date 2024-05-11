Former Eurovision Winner Won’t Hand Over Trophy if Israel Wins: Report
SHADY SWEDE
Last year’s Eurovision winner Loreen, has reportedly told producers that she will not be handing over the trophy to Israeli contestant Eden Golan, if she wins the finale on Saturday. A source told The Sun about a secret plan to “step on stage, leave the trophy on a plinth and depart before the presenters welcome Israel to the stage, should they win the coveted title.” The carefully choreographed hand-off “will show the world what side of history she really stands on,” the source said. The Swedish singer has previously said she did not support calls to boycott the annual music competition over Israel’s involvement, as it continues to wage its massive military campaign in Gaza, which has killed over 34,500 people. Sources told The Sun that Loreen’s contract stipulates that she cannot say anything defamatory about the European Broadcast Union which runs the show.