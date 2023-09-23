CHEAT SHEET
    Former FBI Official Charles McGonigal Pleads Guilty to Concealing Gifts, Contacts

    GUILTY, AGAIN

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Former FBI official Charles McGonigal.

    REUTERS/Mike Segar

    Former FBI counterintelligence chief Charles McGonigal pleaded guilty to hiding $225,000 gifted to him by an ex-employee of Albanian intelligence and his relationships with foreign officials. McGonigal now faces up to five years in prison based on his admission to the charge of concealment of material facts leveled against him by federal prosecutors. Last month, McGonigal pleaded guilty to violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act for his work with Oleg Deripaska, an ally of Vladimir Putin. McGonigal is set to be sentenced on Feb. 16, 2024.

