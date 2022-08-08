Ex-Federal Prosecutor Representing Trump in DOJ Investigation: Report
LAWYERING UP
A former federal prosecutor with numerous links to Donald Trump and his allies will represent the former president in talks with the Department of Justice, Politico reports. John Rowley is in discussions with the DOJ for Trump “about executive privilege issues related to the department’s ongoing probe of the Jan. 6 attack,” according to the news site, which cited confirmation from three unnamed sources. Rowley, from the firm JPRowley Law PLLC, already works with a number of Trumpworld figures, including former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who is being sued by the DOJ over emails from a private account that he used while working for the Trump administration. Trump’s White House director of speechwriting, Stephen Miller, and Cleta Mitchell, a conservative lawyer who helped Trump try to overturn the 2020 election, are also among the names represented by Rowley.