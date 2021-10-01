Former Florida Congressional Candidate Organized Capitol Riot Transport: DOJ
REVOLUTIONARY IN AN RV
A former Florida congressional candidate was arrested this week and booked on charges of entering Capitol grounds and attempting to disrupt government business during the Jan. 6 riot. Federal prosecutors allege that Jeremy Brown also helped organize the transport of his fellow rioters to Washington, calling his RV “ground force one” and allegedly telling others he could ferry them to the nation’s capital. He is also accused of carrying surgical shears and zip ties to the grounds of the Capitol on Jan. 6 while decked out in tactical military gear and Oath Keepers regalia. Brown filed paperwork for his congressional candidacy in Florida’s 14th congressional district as a Republican but ultimately failed to appear on the ballot, according to local station WTSP. According to the FBI, Brown drove to Washington from Florida, writing in a group chat, “We have a RV an [sic] Van going. Plenty of Gun Ports left to fill. We can pick you up.” He spoke of “PCIs (pre combat inspections)” in the message thread as well, prosecutors said.