Whistleblower Sues DeSantis Saying He Broke the Law
DESANCTIMONIOUS
Former chief of staff for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Shane Desguin, alleged in a new lawsuit against top state officials, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, that he was wrongfully terminated in Nov. 2023 after he blew the whistle on the alleged wanton disregard for the law in the department. The lawsuit alleges that the department violated state public records law, illegally ordered the arrest of protestors and illegally invaded the privacy of migrants who had been flown to Florida, according to ABC News. “[Desguin] was subjected to disparate treatment, different terms and conditions of employment, and held to a different standard because he reported Defendants’ malfeasance, gross misconduct and unlawful employment activities and was subject to retaliation thereafter,” the lawsuit said. The lawsuit alleges that Desguin received a note from the department that read: “Retired. Not involving misconduct,” in 2023. Desguin alleges that, at the direction of DeSantis, a senior official in the department told him to get “photographs, biometric data, and any other pertinent information by engaging with migrants at the airport,” which Desguin objected to on the basis that it would be illegal to do without probable cause. Desguin also alleged that DeSantis, through an aide, instructed him to arrest “neo-Nazi” demonstrators without any probable cause in Sept. 2023.