Former Florida Solicitor General to Defend Trump Against the DOJ
IT’S A MATCH
Former President Donald Trump has called in a veteran Republican attorney to defend him against criminal charges stemming from sensitive documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate during an Aug. 8 FBI raid. Former Florida Solicitor General Chris Kise, who’s previously worked with Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), has maybe the perfect combination of experience to handle the former reality TV star’s political shenanigans. Kise has won four cases in front of the Supreme Court, but perhaps more notably for Trump, the former solicitor general helped bring to light Andrew Gillum’s damaging text messages with an FBI agent that resulted in him losing the 2018 Florida governor’s race. Other attorneys declined to work with the former president citing a history of unpaid bills, or in an attempt to avoid the political gambit of taking on a client at the center of a turbulent political atmosphere, according to NBC News. Kise is reportedly considering even leaving his current law firm, Foley Lardner, in order to take Trump’s case.