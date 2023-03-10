Former Fox Executive Convicted in FIFA Bribery Case
OUTFOXED
A federal jury on Thursday found Hernan Lopez, a former 21st Century Fox executive, guilty of bribing FIFA officials to secure broadcasting rights to soccer matches. Lopez was convicted of conspiring to commit wire fraud and launder money, while a co-defendant, Carlos Martinez, Lopez’s former subordinate at Fox, was acquitted of the same charges. The pair were accused of paying up to $32 million between 2000 and 2015 to corner the market on matches including South America’s most popular club tournament, the Copa Libertadore. Prosecutors also alleged that Lopez and Martinez used bribes to secure confidential bidding information for the U.S. rights to the 2018 and 2022 World Cup tournaments. “Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez cheated for power, they cheated for opportunity and they cheated for status within the industry and their own organization,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Silverberg said during his closing argument. Lopez’s attorney said they planned to appeal based on “legal and factual errors” in the case, according to Reuters.