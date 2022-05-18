Chris Wallace to Anchor New CNN Show After Streaming Debacle
ROUND TWO
Chris Wallace will now host a Sunday evening show on CNN, Axios reports. The move is set to be announced by CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery at a meeting with advertisers on Wednesday. Last year, Wallace made headlines when he quit his long-running Fox News program after nearly two decades for an interview show on CNN+ that aired four days per week before CNN abruptly pulled the plug on its streaming service last month. “I just no longer felt comfortable with the programming at Fox,” Wallace told the Times in March. “I’m fine with opinion: conservative opinion, liberal opinion. But when people start to question the truth—Who won the 2020 election? Was Jan. 6 an insurrection?—I found that unsustainable. I spent a lot of 2021 looking to see if there was a different place for me to do my job.”