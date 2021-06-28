CHEAT SHEET
Former Fox News Host Eric Bolling Joins Newsmax
Former Fox News host and staunch Trump ally Eric Bolling is returning to cable news as a Newsmax TV host beginning next month, the cable channel announced Monday.
The conservative pundit most recently hosted a show for Sinclair Broadcast Group until earlier this year. Prior to that, he hosted several shows for Fox News until his exit in 2017 amid sexual misconduct allegations, which he denied. Bolling’s new show for Newsmax, which is owned by Trump pal Christopher Ruddy, will debut in July.
“I am looking forward to joining Chris Ruddy and Newsmax and bringing *real conservative opinion to cable news,” Bolling wrote in a statement to The Daily Beast. “Their growth is unprecedented and our new show will challenge the old guard.”