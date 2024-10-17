Former Fox News Host Throws Shade at Bret Baier Over His Harris Interview
SHOTS FIRED
Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson publicly criticized Bret Baier Wednesday over the way he handled his interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. After Baier’s heated interview with the Democratic nominee, a former Fox News producer questioned his impartiality. “Baier showed, again, he’s not a ‘straight news’ anchor. He’s a hack who’s no different than Hannity or Watters,” the unnamed producer told Zeteo media columnist Justin Baragona, who shared the damning reaction on X. “He bowed to the pressure from his MAGA fans because he doesn’t care as long as they don’t change the channel.” Replying to Baragona’s post, Carlson wrote: “A former Fox News host agrees.” In his own reaction to the interview, Baier complained that he could tell early on “that she was going to be tough to redirect without me trying to interrupt,” saying he had hoped it was “going to be this civil back-and-forth.” Baier did repeatedly interrupt Harris during the sit-down and grilled her along Donald Trump’s favorite lines of attack. Unsurprisingly, Trump congratulated Baier for doing a “great job” with the interview which he viewed as “tough but fair.”