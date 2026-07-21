Former Fox News Star Threatens to Tell All

Longtime Fox & Friends personality Janice Dean is threatening to tell all about how she was “muzzled” during her time there.

In a series of social media posts, Dean, 56, who left the show last month, said she had been silenced by the conservative cable channel over the course of her 22-year career there—but implied she is ready to start talking.

Janice Dean, 56, was at the network for over two decades. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

“I have many, many, many stories,” she posted on X. “Sometimes I can’t believe the stuff I’ve been through. But I’m free now.”

Much of her ire appears to be towards former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whom she has been highly critical of after her mother and father-in-law both died due to COVID complications while living in an assisted living home in New York state under Cuomo’s leadership.

Janice Dean cryptically posted Tuesday that she is “free now” after decades at Fox News. @JaniceDean/X

In another post, Dean implied that she was forced by Fox News to stop talking about her frustrations with the governor.

“Someday I’ll tell you all the story of how I was banned to talk about Andrew Cuomo after I spent years speaking out about what he did to seniors during COVID,” she wrote.

@JaniceDean/X

In response to one user, who asked, “Were you told something along the lines of ‘shut up and do the weather?’” Dean responded, “Yes.”

Dean also asserted that she was “muzzled” from speaking about Cuomo during his doomed campaign for mayor of New York City, which was featured heavily on Fox News.

Another user said, “It was only allowed when it was convenient for Fox, sorry, not sorry,” to which Dean responded, “Yes.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Dean and Fox News for comment.

Dean was diagnosed with a chronic illness in 2005. Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Dean announced she would leave the cable news channel after 22 years working as the morning show’s meteorologist after her yearslong battle with multiple sclerosis progressed to a point where she could no longer handle the grueling morning news schedule.

During her final show on the network, she began tearing up as she said goodbye.

“The things that people don’t talk about are when you leave a career, a job, there is a grieving period, because this has been part of my life,” she said on her last live show. “You guys have been my second family, and this, I think, will help me with that grieving period. Because turning the page on this chapter has been really heavy.”

At the time, Dean took an optimistic approach to her departure, calling it a “mostly sunny goodbye,” adding that, “for every goodbye, there’s always the next hello.”