Ex-Fox Producer Says She Gave False Dominion Testimony to Protect Her Job
‘INTIMIDATED AND COERCED’
Former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg—who alleged that the network pressured her into giving false testimony in Dominion Voting System’s defamation lawsuit—gave an extensive interview to NBC News, claiming she was threatened with losing her job if she did not protect the company. In particular, Grossberg pointed to a part of her testimony in which she said she didn’t feel it was important to correct a false claim on air. “It felt terrible because I knew that I was bullied, intimidated and coerced into saying that just to keep my job and stay at the company,” Grossberg told NBC in an interview set to air Thursday night. “I made the decision to keep my job so that I can keep paying my bills.” Grossberg and Fox are suing one another, with the network claiming Grossberg threatened to disclose privileged conversations with Fox attorneys. Meanwhile—along with allegations of coercion—Grossberg claims in her two suits against the company that Fox promoted a discriminatory, misogynistic workplace culture.