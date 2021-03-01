Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy Guilty of Bribery, Sentenced to Prison

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been found guilty of influence peddling for attempting to bribe a judge. He was sentenced to three years in prison with two years suspended.

Sarkozy, who led France from 2007 to 2012 and who was nearly as famous for his marriage to Italian starlet Carla Bruni as for his political prowess, has the right to ask for his sentence to be served on house arrest.

The charges stem from an investigation into alleged discrepancies in campaign finances tied to his political party. He was accused of asking magistrate Gilbert Azibert for information that would help his defense in exchange for a posh appointment in Monaco. Two of Sarkozy’s lawyers were also charged with the former president.

At the trial, prosecutor Jean-Luc Blachon told the court, “The events would not have occurred if a former president, as well as a lawyer, had kept in mind the magnitude, the responsibility, and the duties of his office.”

The prosecution had requested four years in prison for the trio, asking that two years would be suspended in what he told the court was a “corruption pact.”

Sarkozy said in his defense that “no pact ever existed... either in my head nor in reality.” He then he said he “wanted to be cleared of that infamy.”

Sarkozy’s lawyers were caught on wiretaps in 2014 discussing how to defend their client from claims he accepted illegal cash from L’Oreal heiress and France’s wealthiest woman Liliane Bettencourt during his 2007 presidential campaign. Sarkozy was found guilty of trying to get more information about that case from the magistrate.

Sarkozy told the court instead that he had “never committed the slightest act of corruption.”

The former president will face a second trial on March 17 with 13 co-defendants relating to another financial snafu in which he is accused of fraudulent overspending in his unsuccessful 2012 re-election campaign. His campaign is accused of spending more than $50 million—twice the maximum authorized in a French presidential campaign. He is also being investigated for taking millions from the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi to finance his successful 2007 campaign.