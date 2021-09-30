Former French Prez Handed 2nd Guilty Verdict of the Year
TROUBLE
A Paris court has found former French President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of illegal campaign financing during his 2012 re-election campaign. The verdict is the second guilty one this year against the 66-year-old, who has been at the center of multiple investigations since he was voted out in 2012. Just a few months ago, he was found guilty of corruption and influence-peddling. The latest verdict stems from allegations that he spent nearly double the maximum amount allowed during the failed 2012 campaign. Sarkozy had denied wrongdoing, but the court ruled that he was well aware of the overspending and had “voluntarily” allowed it to happen. Prosecutors had sought one year of prison time for Sarkozy, with half of it suspended. He is expected to appeal Thursday’s decision.