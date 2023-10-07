CHEAT SHEET
Former Friend Geraldo Rivera Compares Trump to Hitler
Ex-Fox News host Geraldo Rivera has slammed Donald Trump over comments he made about immigrants coming into the U.S. Rivera told CNN that he was ashamed that he was ever friends with the former president after Trump said undocumented immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country.” “I think it’s vile. I think it’s disgusting. It’s very disappointing. To sink to that level, it’s for me a personal embarrassment that we were friends for so long,” he said. “I beseech his followers to listen to what he said about poison blood. Who else used that kind of language? That kind of poisonous rhetoric? It was the Nazis, and I hate to use Nazi or Hitler references, but it is impossible to miss the obvious parallels.”