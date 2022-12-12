Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested in the Bahamas After U.S. Files Charges

Sam Bankman-Fried, the fallen crypto king who presided over the fiery $32-billion implosion of FTX last month, was arrested by Bahamian authorities, the country’s attorney general said on Monday.

“SBF’s arrest followed receipt of formal notification from the United States that it has filed criminal charges against SBF and is likely to request his extradition,” the statement said.

A Twitter account for the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York confirmed the news, writing that the arrest was “based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY.”

“We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time,” the tweet continued.

Bankman-Fried had been scheduled to testify on Tuesday in front of the House Committee on Financial Services, which would have marked his first time speaking under oath since the firm’s collapse.

He likely would have faced questions about alleged financial shenanigans that took place at FTX, including whether the company improperly shifted customers’ funds to bail out Bankman-Fried’s crypto trading firm, Alameda Research.

The disgraced former billionaire—who says he now has just one bank account with about $100,000 in it—has professed ignorance over the specifics of Alameda’s operations, suggesting that he will try to cast blame on other executives if he winds up in court.

Experts previously told The Daily Beast that such an excuse may not absolve Bankman-Fried of culpability.

“It’s as though you came to me as a professor and said, ‘Hey, gosh, why did you let all that cheating happen in your class?’ And I’m like, ‘Listen, I was just focused on teaching the students,’” said Joseph Wall, the Donald F. Flynn and Beverly L. Flynn Chair of Accounting Ethics and Disruptive Technologies at Marquette University. “Both things can be true, but it doesn’t abdicate my responsibility to catch the cheating and grade properly.”

Since last month’s collapse, FTX and its execs have also come under intense scrutiny over the company’s apparently lax approach to corporate oversight.

“Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here,” the company’s new CEO, John J. Ray III, wrote in a bankruptcy filing on Nov. 17.

A spokesperson for Bankman-Fried did not immediately respond to a request for comment.