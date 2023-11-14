Another George Santos Crony Pleads Guilty

A former campaign fundraiser for indicted Rep. George Santos (R-NY) pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding donors while soliciting contributions for the New York Republican’s campaign.

Samuel Miele, 27, was charged in August with four counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. He pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of wire fraud will be sentenced on April 30.

Miele, who was accused of impersonating an aide to then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to drum up donations for Santos, is now the second Santos crony to cop a plea deal. Last month, former campaign treasurer Nancy Marks pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy, detailing how she submitted bogus financial reports to make it appear like Santos had more donors than he did.

The Tuesday plea does not come as a complete surprise, since Brooklyn prosecutors hinted at “plea negotiations” with Miele in a September request for a delay in a status hearing.

Prosecutors allege that at the end of 2021, Miele, who worked for Santos for two election cycles, posed as McCarthy’s former chief of staff in phone calls and emails to more than a dozen potential campaign donors. An indictment stated that Miele got a 15 percent commission on each donation and admitted the scheme in a September 2022 letter to Santos.

He was fired soon after his alleged antics were reported by multiple outlets earlier this year. He was also the subject of a Federal Election Commission (FEC) February complaint alleging he raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Santos in the alleged fraud scheme.

Santos was hit with a dozen federal fraud charges for several alleged crimes in May. Prosecutors allege he participated in three different schemes, including the misuse of campaign funds to collect COVID unemployment benefits while receiving a $120,000 salary. He has denied the allegations.