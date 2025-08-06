Ex-Georgia Lieutenant Governor Officially Ditches GOP for Democrats

Geoff Duncan, who served as Lieutenant Governor of Georgia from 2019 to 2023 as a Republican, announced that he’s officially swapping sides to join the Democrats. A prominent voice in Peach State politics since 2020, when he stood up against President Trump’s attempts to discredit Georgia’s election results, Duncan explained in an op-ed that being a Democrat will put him in the “best possible position each day to love my neighbor.” In the op-ed, published Tuesday in The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Duncan explained that the quest to love his neighbor guided him in office and that GOP policies on healthcare, immigration, and gun reform have strayed from that moral imperative. He also condemned the Big Beautiful Bill’s cuts to the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, which he said would hurt hungry kids in Georgia. “We should all be looking for ways to love these kids better than continuing to send them to school hungry under the guise of an income tax break,” he wrote. After leaving office in 2023, Duncan became a regular CNN contributor. Once a rising star in the Georgia GOP, he was expelled from the state party earlier this year due to his endorsement of Kamala Harris last year.