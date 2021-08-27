Ex-Georgia Sheriff Resigns From State Watchdog Agency Over KKK Photo
BAD LOOK
A former Georgia sheriff resigned from a state watchdog agency this week after a photo emerged of him wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe. Roger Garrison, who previously served as sheriff of Cherokee County for more than 20 years before a 2016 retirement, had been appointed to the state Judicial Qualifications Commission’s investigative panel by the Georgia House Speaker. “Sheriff Garrison has resigned from the JQC,” a spokesman for the Speaker said when asked about knowledge of the photo by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The speaker will appoint a replacement as soon as practical.” The photo, taken when Garrison was in his 20s, first emerged in 2012. Garrison said at the time that it was a bad Halloween costume. “I don’t deny it wasn’t stupid, looking back now, but there again I say what 21- or 22-year-old in this world hasn’t made some stupid mistakes?” Garrison told a local network at the time.