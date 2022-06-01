Morrison Fired From ‘SYTYCD’ for Sending Contestant ‘Flirty Messages’: Report
SHOO, MR. SCHUE
Days after news broke of Matthew Morrison’s sudden exit as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, a source connected to the Fox reality show told People that his firing was related to an “inappropriate relationship with a female contestant.” On Friday, the former Glee star said that he was leaving because he had failed to follow “competition production protocols,” but provided no further details. People’s source, however, said Morrison sent “flirty direct messages” to a contestant via social media that made her “uncomfortable,” prompting her to get in touch with Fox producers. The network then started an investigation, leading to Morrison’s firing. The source specified that Morrison and the contestant never had sex nor met up offset. Most of the season was pre-taped, so Morrison will likely appear in episodes through the middle of June, according to Entertainment Weekly.