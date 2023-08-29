Ousted ‘GMA3’ Lovebirds Make Triumphant Return to Instagram With Twin Posts
MATCHY MATCHY
Does it count as a soft launch if the entire world already knows? On Monday, ex-GMA3 hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes both posted on Instagram for the first time since November, nine months after their explosive affair was made public. The reporters, both married at the time of the revelations, departed ABC News under a cloud in January, but continued to prove excellent tabloid fodder, even running the New York City Half Marathon side-by-side in March. Their mutual love of a good run was the subject of their triumphant return to social media, with Robach and Holmes both posting the same black-and-white image of their leggings and running shoes. “#NYCMarathon2023,” both captioned the post, adding running emojis of a blonde woman and a Black man. The comments were turned off on both posts. Robach, 50, remains legally married to her husband, actor Andrew Shue, but they are believed to have been estranged since last summer. Holmes filed for divorce from his wife, lawyer Marilee Fiebig, just weeks after his dalliance with Robach was first reported.