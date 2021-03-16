Former Goldman Sachs Exec Bought Epstein’s NYC Mansion With Bitcoin Gains
BIG BITCOIN GAINS
A former Goldman Sachs executive has been identified as the mystery buyer who purchased the Upper East Side mansion of Jeffrey Epstein for $51 million last week, Business Insider reports. The seven-floor, 28,000-square foot property was listed in July for $88 million. Michael Daffey, described as an early investor in Bitcoin, had reportedly raked in big gains as Bitcoin soared passed $50,000 last month. “Mr. Daffey is a big believer in New York’s future and will take the other side of all the people who say the city’s best days may be in the past,” Stu Loeser, a spokesman for Daffey, was quoted as telling Business Insider. Situated between Madison and Fifth Avenues, the property was built in 1932 for Macy's heir Herbert Straus and was later used as a school. Proceeds from Daffey's purchase go to a compensation fund for victims of the convicted sex offender.