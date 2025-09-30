Romney Reveals He Tried to Get Biden to Pardon Trump
Failed presidential contender Mitt Romney has revealed he pleaded with the Joe Biden administration to pre-emptively pardon Donald Trump over investigations into his alleged handling of classified documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. “Why? Number one, I don’t want the anger and the hate and the vitriol,” the former presidential candidate told CNN’s Dana Bash during an event at Drew University in New Jersey. “But number two: We just can’t begin to be prosecuting political opponents,” he added, as Trump now charges ahead with a campaign of prosecutions against his political opponents. “What did they say back to you?” Bash queried. “They didn’t do that,” Romney replied with a grin. He then added that President Trump was now doing exactly what his opponents most feared he would last year. “He said he was gonna have revenge and retribution, and he is,” he said.