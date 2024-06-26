Former GOP Rep Adam Kinzinger Gives an Ominous Warning in His Biden Endorsement
CROSSING THE AISLE
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), a fierce critic of Donald Trump, endorsed Joe Biden on Wednesday—a move he said he “never thought” he’d make. “While I certainly don’t agree with President Biden on everything, and I never thought I’d be endorsing a Democrat for president, I know that he will always protect the very thing that makes America the best country in the world: our democracy,” he said in a video posted to social media. Kinzinger voted for Trump in 2020, and he said still considers himself a conservative, but said in an ominous warning that Trump would “hurt anyone or anything in pursuit of power.” Biden re-posted Kinzinger’s video, and wrote, “This is what putting your country before your party looks like.” Kinzinger is the highest-profile Republican to endorse Biden; Republican former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan did the same last month. Kinzinger didn’t seek re-election in 2022 after voting to impeach Trump following the insurrection.