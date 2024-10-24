Fred Upton, the Republican former Michigan congressman who spent 36 years in the House, announced Thursday that he’s endorsing Kamala Harris for president. Upton, who retired two years ago after becoming one of just 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, told The Detroit News that the former president hasn’t “changed his colors.” “Watching Trump day after day, he’s ignored the advice of many senior, respected Republicans to stay on the issues,” the 71-year-old said. “Instead, he’s still talking about the election being stolen, trashing women left and right. He’s just totally unhinged. We don’t need this chaos. We need to move forward, and that’s why I’m where I am.” Upton said he’s already cast his ballot for Harris, marking the first time he’s ever voted to elect a Democrat president. Trump celebrated in 2022 when Upton announced his retirement, but one of his campaign spokespeople was dismissive about news of his endorsement for Harris on Thursday. “Any ‘Republican’ campaigning for another four years of unfettered illegal immigration and rising prices under Kamala Harris is neither Republican nor worth listening to,” said Victoria LaCivita, communications director for the Trump campaign in Michigan.

The Detroit News