Politics

Former GOP Rep. Fred Upton Backs Harris: Trump Is ‘Just Totally Unhinged’

‘CHAOS’

The retired veteran lawmaker says this is the first time he’s supported a Democrat for president.

Dan Ladden-Hall
Dan Ladden-Hall 

Breaking News Editor

Fred Upton, the Republican former congressman, endorsed Kamala Harris for president.
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Fred Upton, the Republican former Michigan congressman who spent 36 years in the House, announced Thursday that he’s endorsing Kamala Harris for president. Upton, who retired two years ago after becoming one of just 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, told The Detroit News that the former president hasn’t “changed his colors.” “Watching Trump day after day, he’s ignored the advice of many senior, respected Republicans to stay on the issues,” the 71-year-old said. “Instead, he’s still talking about the election being stolen, trashing women left and right. He’s just totally unhinged. We don’t need this chaos. We need to move forward, and that’s why I’m where I am.” Upton said he’s already cast his ballot for Harris, marking the first time he’s ever voted to elect a Democrat president. Trump celebrated in 2022 when Upton announced his retirement, but one of his campaign spokespeople was dismissive about news of his endorsement for Harris on Thursday. “Any ‘Republican’ campaigning for another four years of unfettered illegal immigration and rising prices under Kamala Harris is neither Republican nor worth listening to,” said Victoria LaCivita, communications director for the Trump campaign in Michigan.

Read it at The Detroit News
Dan Ladden-Hall

Dan Ladden-Hall

Breaking News Editor

DanLaddenHall

dan.hall@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now

politics

Former Model Drops ‘Twisted Game’ Bombshell Trump Allegation

William Vaillancourt
politics

Tucker Carlson Goes on Disturbing Rally Rant About ‘Dad’ Trump Spanking a ‘Bad Little Girl’

Sean Craig
politics

‘I’m Certain’: James Carville Makes Bold Election Prediction

Claire Lampen
politics

Trump Rages at John Kelly for Revealing He Loves Hitler

William Vaillancourt
politics

Trump Raged at Slain Soldier’s Funeral Bill: ‘$60K to Bury a F***ing Mexican’

Josh Fiallo