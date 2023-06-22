Former GOP Rep. Will Hurd Announces He’s Running for President
‘DARK HORSE’
Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd announced Thursday that he’s running for president, entering an already crowded field for the Republican nomination. In an appearance on CBS Mornings, Hurd highlighted China’s growing influence around the world and the economic costs of inflation as “defining challenges” facing America. “To be frank, I’m pissed that we’re not talking about these things. I’m pissed that our elected officials are telling us to hate our neighbors,” he added. He also said he recognized that he’s a “dark horse” candidate but promised not to be “afraid of Donald Trump” during the primary race. The GOP primary field now has more than a dozen candidates seeking the nomination, with Trump still leading in the polls among Republican voters.