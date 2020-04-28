Former GOP Senator Jeff Flake: ‘I Will Not Vote for Donald Trump’
Former Senator Jeff Flake (AZ-R) asserted he will not vote for Donald Trump in the November election and said that a “sound defeat” of the president would be more beneficial in the long term for the Republican Party and for conservatism, The Washington Post reported. “This won’t be the first time I’ve voted for a Democrat,” Flake told the Post. “though not for president [before]. Last time I voted for a third-party candidate. But I will not vote for Donald Trump.” Flake, a staunch conservative who has consistently criticized Trump, said he does not know “anyone who thinks that this is the future of the party. This is a demographic cul-de-sac we’re in, if nothing else. Anger and resentment only go so far; you have to have a governing philosophy.”