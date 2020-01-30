Former Green Beret Wanted by Japanese Authorities Over Carlos Ghosn’s Escape in a Musical Equipment Case
A Japanese court Thursday issued arrest warrants for three Americans, including a former Green Beret, who prosecutors suspect of helping former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn flee the country by hiding in a musical instrument case. Prosecutors confirmed publicly for the first time that Ghosn, who was living in Tokyo awaiting trial on financial charges, evaded Japanese immigration officers by being slipped onto a private jet while hiding inside luggage, and then flew to Lebanon via Turkey. Ghosn’s legal team have claimed that the case against him “was initiated and carried out for the specific, predetermined purpose of taking down Carlos Ghosn to prevent him from further integrating Nissan and Renault, which threatened the independence of Nissan, one of Japan’s iconic, flagship companies.” The three wanted men were named as former Green Beret Michael Taylor, 59, his son Peter Taylor, 26, and Lebanese-born U.S. citizen George Zayek, 60.