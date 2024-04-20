Former Heavyweight World Champ’s Ex-GF Wins Permanent Restraining Order Against Him
HEAVY WEIGHT LIFTED
The ex-girlfriend of Andy Ruiz was granted a permanent restraining order against the professional boxer earlier this month, according to TMZ. On April 8, a judge granted Julia Lemus a three-year protective order, which she first began seeking exactly one year ago. Lemus accused the former unified heavyweight world champion of physically abusing her throughout their relationship, which started in 2016. She also accused him of sexually assaulting her several times, starting in 2023. She also claimed that Ruiz pointed an AK-47 at her, after she said she was made uncomfortable by his decision to purchase it. In court documents obtained by TMZ, Judge Sharon L. Kalemkiarian wrote that Ruiz, “did assault her,” and “did disturb her peace, and did exercise coercive control throughout the entire relationship.” Ruiz has been ordered to stay 100 feet away from Lemus, who has been granted full custody of their children. Judge Kalemkiarian also ordered Ruiz to take a 12-week anger management program, and ordered that he get rid of his guns. When the order expires in April 2027, Lemus has the option to renew it.