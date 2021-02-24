CHEAT SHEET
    Former ‘Home Improvement’ Star Pleads Guilty to Domestic Violence

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Erstwhile Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan reached a plea deal in a domestic violence case against him Wednesday. Bryan pleaded guilty to menacing and fourth-degree assault for assaulting and choking his girlfriend in October in Oregon, and prosecutors agreed to drop six other charges against him, among them strangulation. The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift actor will not serve jail time and was instead sentenced to three years probation, which includes a prohibition against contacting his ex-girlfriend.

