Former Honduran Prez Extradited to U.S. on Drug Charges
CORRUPTED
Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has been indicted by the U.S. and extradited for allegedly abusing his power and playing a role in a violent drug-trafficking ring to finance his political campaigns and commit voter fraud. According to the indictment filed Thursday, Hernandez helped to import tons of cocaine into the U.S. in exchange for millions of dollars from criminal organizations, including from the Sinaloa Cartel, led by Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera. As a politician from 2004 until 2022, Hernandez allegedly protected drug traffickers from being investigated, arrested, or extradited, and he had members of the military and Honduran National Police assist the traffickers.