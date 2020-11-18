CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Three Ex-Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Lawmakers Arrested for Causing Stink in Legislature

    HOLD YOUR NOSE

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters/Yoyo Chow

    Hong Kong police say they have arrested three former lawmakers for dousing the city’s legislature in stinky liquid last summer. Cops didn’t name the ex-politicians, but pro-democracy activists Ted Hui, Ray Chan and Chu Hoi-dick confirmed their arrests on Facebook. In June, footage showed two lawmakers rushing to the front of the chamber during a debate over a bill that sought to make it illegal to make fun of China’s national anthem and splash a reeking fluid around the room. In May, Ted Hui dropped a smelly rotten plant in the middle of a meeting. The three arrests came after Hong Kong’s opposition lawmakers resigned en masse last week in protest against Beijing’s push to suppress democracy in the city.

    Read it at Reuters