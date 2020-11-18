Three Ex-Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Lawmakers Arrested for Causing Stink in Legislature

Read it at Reuters
Hong Kong police say they have arrested three former lawmakers for dousing the city’s legislature in stinky liquid last summer. Cops didn’t name the ex-politicians, but pro-democracy activists Ted Hui, Ray Chan and Chu Hoi-dick confirmed their arrests on Facebook. In June, footage showed two lawmakers rushing to the front of the chamber during a debate over a bill that sought to make it illegal to make fun of China’s national anthem and splash a reeking fluid around the room. In May, Ted Hui dropped a smelly rotten plant in the middle of a meeting. The three arrests came after Hong Kong’s opposition lawmakers resigned en masse last week in protest against Beijing’s push to suppress democracy in the city.