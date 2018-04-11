Former House Speaker John Boehner Joins Marijuana Firm's Board

Former House Speaker John Boehner has announced he's joining the board of one of the country's largest cannabis corporations. In a joint statement with former Governor of the State of Massachusetts Bill Weld, who's also joining the Acreage Holdings board, Boehner said it was time for a "serious consideration of a shift in federal marijuana policy" and backed the descheduling of the drug. Just nine years ago Boehner said he was “unalterably opposed” to legalization, but has now changed his mind in line with changing public opinion. "While the Tenth Amendment has allowed much to occur at the state level, there are still many negative implications of the Federal policy to schedule cannabis as a Class One drug: most notably the lack of research, the ambiguity around financial services and the refusal of the VA to offer it as an alternative to the harmful opioids that are ravishing our communities," said Boehner and Weld. We are excited to join the team at Acreage in pursuit of their mission to bring safe, consistent and reliable products to patients and consumers who could benefit."
