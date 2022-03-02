Ex-Illinois House Speaker Indicted on Federal Racketeering Charges
BRIBERY?
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan was indicted Wednesday on federal racketeering charges. A 22-count indictment alleges that the Illinois Democrat used his power as Democratic committeeman for Chicago’s 13th Ward—a role he has held for more than half a century—to erect a criminal enterprise. Madigan enriched himself and raked in financial gains for his friends from the effort, prosecutors said. The indictment follows a lengthy federal investigation into a series of bribery schemes allegedly involving Madigan, who lost his speakership in 2021 when he got entangled in the alleged ComEd bribery case that forms the basis of Wednesday’s indictment. The ComEd scheme allegedly involved a plan for the electricity company to funnel thousands of dollars to lobbyists Madigan favored to score his influence in passing legislation the company was rallying to have enacted.