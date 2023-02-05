CHEAT SHEET
Ex-Israeli PM: I Made Putin Promise Not to Kill Zelensky
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett claims he persuaded Russian President Vladimir Putin to promise not to kill Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky at the start of Russia’s war with Ukraine. Bennett, who briefly served as a mediator between the two powers during his short run as prime minister, said he made Putin give him his word, before conveying to Zelensky that “100% he won’t kill you.” But Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba responded to Bennett’s claims with a swipe at Putin, tweeting “Do not be fooled: He is an expert liar. Every time he has promised not to do something, it has been exactly part of his plan.”