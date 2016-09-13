Former Israeli President Shimon Peres Suffers Stroke

CHEAT SHEET
Former Israeli president and prime minister Shimon Peres suffered a stroke and is being treated at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, just outside of Tel Aviv, according to a Tuesday statement from the his office. According to officials, the 93-year-old statesman and Nobel laureate is in stable condition and recieving treatment. While reported to be "fully conscious," a few hours after the "brain episode," Peres is now said to be sedated and intubated to "ease" continued treatment. Peres also suffered a minor heart attack about eight months ago, for which he underwent emergency surgery.