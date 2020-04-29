Ex-Jaguars Star Telvin Smith Arrested for ‘Unlawful Sexual Activity’ With ‘Certain’ Minors

Read it at First Coast News
Former Jacksonville Jaguars star Telvin Smith was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unlawful sexual activity with “certain minors,” according to the Duval County Jail website. Smith’s bond has been set for $50,003. SWAT team officers and undercover detectives were reportedly seen at Smith’s Florida mansion on Wednesday afternoon. Several officers were spotted raiding Smith’s home in November following reports of a suspicious person present, however the details of the case remained unclear, according to First Coast News. Smith announced in 2019 that he was stepping away from football to “take time away from this game & get my world in order.”