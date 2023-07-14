Former Kindergarten Teacher Who Poisoned Kids’ Porridge Executed
DEATH SENTENCE
A kindergarten teacher who poisoned preschool children’s porridge has been executed in China, state media reported Friday. Wang Yun, 39, was sentenced to death in 2020 after one child died and 24 others were injured after she put sodium nitrate into the kids’ food a year earlier following a dispute with another teacher. The child who died suffered multiple organ failure while the other victims sustained minor injuries, according to state media. Yun previously made an unsuccessful bid to appeal her sentence and was executed on Thursday, the reports say. Her attack is one of several notable cases in China in recent years involving violence toward kindergarten children. A 25-year-old man was arrested on Monday after six people were stabbed to death at a kindergarten in the south of the country.