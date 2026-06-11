Former Knicks Star Dishes on Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors

Taylor Swift is attending Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, the rumored site of her wedding to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce next month. A source told Page Six that Swift, 36, is “a huge fan of the Knicks.” The musician was wearing a blue t-shirt with orange lettering reading “Stevie Knicks.” Last month, she and Kelce, 36, attended a Knicks game in Cleveland against the Cavaliers, with her fiancé sporting Cavs gear. The couple’s wedding, according to Page Six, is at the Knicks’ home arena on July 3. As was the case for Monday’s game, several celebrities are in attendance at Wednesday’s game; unlike Game 3, however, Donald Trump is not among them. The president, who watched most of the game from a suite rather than courtside, was loudly booed by the New York crowd. His presence also led to delayed fan entry due to increased security measures, the closure of several blocks to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic, and the cancellation of a watch party outside the arena.
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- 1Trump Nemesis Scouts Alleged Wedding Venue at Knicks GameBAD BLOODTaylor Swift, who endorsed Kamala Harris in 2024, is reportedly getting married next month.
- 2Former Knicks Star Dishes on Kim Kardashian Dating RumorsKIMSANITYThe New York basketball sensation put the rumors to rest once and for all.
Shop with ScoutedLiberator’s Ergonomic Pillow Makes Intimacy More ComfortablePILLOW TALKLiberator’s thoughtfully designed furniture support intimacy and sexual exploration.
- 3‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Announces Second Pregnancy‘COMPLETING OUR FAMILY’The couple first confirmed their relationship in the spring of 2022.
- 4A-Lister Makes His Pick for Next ‘Tall and Handsome’ BondFROM GEORGE WITH LOVEGeorge Clooney says one British actor has everything it takes.
Shop with ScoutedThis NAD+-Boosting Supplement May Fight Hair ThinningROOT CAUSEWonderfeel’s Youngr NMN supplement was formulated to support longevity and healthy cells, but new research suggests it may also promote fuller hair.
- 58-Time Oscar Nominee Will Finally Get Her StatuetteSHE WON’T BE IGNOREDThe actress is a record-breaking Oscar nominee, with eight nominations and zero wins.
- 6Bond Girl Reveals Terrifying Encounter With Oscar WinnerSHOCKING REVEALMadeline Smith claims that Warren Beatty left her terrified by exposing himself ‘stark naked’ and asking to cuddle when she was still a virgin.
- 7HGTV Star Set to Get His Own Daytime Talk ShowCAN HE DO IT?The “Property Brothers” star has taped a pilot that could see him help daytime TV get a much-needed makeover.
- 8‘Top Gun’ Star’s Partner Shares His Chilling Final Moments‘SO DIFFICULT’Wendy Gledhill was with her partner just moments before her son stabbed him.
Shop with ScoutedCelebrate Summer Sans the Hangover With Camino’s CBD TreatsBEYOND THE COOLERCamino’s cannabis gummies feature a variety of mood-boosting effects and strengths to give you a lift without the side effects.
- 9‘Stranger Things’ Actor Details Blow-Up With Co-Star‘RUPTURE-AND-REPAIR’“It was just a simple rupture-and-repair thing,” the star said.
- 10Delta Flight Diverted After Passenger Accused of Sick ActFLIGHTMAREWhat began as a routine cross-country flight ended with federal charges.
Former Knicks Star Dishes on Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors
Former New York Knicks superstar Jeremy Lin clarified some old rumors about a possible romance between him and Kim Kardashian. Appearing on Pablo Torre Finds Out, the “Linsanity” icon, 37, opened up about the 2012 paparazzi buzz alleging he had dated Kardashian, but made it clear it was all a fantasy. “So this is what I’ve heard, and I don’t know if it’s true or not... That request did come into the Knicks, and it is a real request. I think basically, she at that time was filming her show,” Lin told the sports journalist. “Whatever show was happening back then, but I know that she was looking for a New York athlete to kind of be on this show essentially.” The Taiwanese-American basketballer said that was what he was told after the fact. “The request came into the Knicks, and they immediately declined it without even asking because they were like, we’re not allowing our young, second-year player to go down this route right now.” Kardashian was filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Kourtney & Kim Take New York around February 2012. The reality star is now dating Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton, while Lin is married with one son.
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Kaley Cuoco, 40, is set to welcome her second child with fiancé Tom Pelphrey, 43. The Big Bang Theory star announced the joyous news on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing images of herself, Pelphrey, and their 3-year-old daughter celebrating with cake, as well as photos of her growing bump and ultrasound scans. “💖 completing our little family , what a dream come true ! 💖,” Cuoco captioned the post. “This second time around journey has been a little windier in many ways, but wow we are so grateful for this moment!! Little sissy on the way!!! @tommypelphrey girl dad for life 🎀 and yes, the last pic is our dainty princess giving us the middle finger!🤦🏼♀️😆” Cuoco and Pelphrey first confirmed their relationship in the spring of 2022 and got engaged nearly two years later in August of 2024. The couple have previously opened up about welcoming another child before tying the knot. “We’re gonna go way out of order. That’s our plan,” Cuoco told People right after their engagement.
George Clooney has weighed in on the race to become the next James Bond, and he already has a clear favorite. The Oscar-winning actor and director threw his support behind British star Callum Turner, arguing the 36-year-old has all the qualities needed to take over cinema’s most famous spy franchise. “I hope Callum ends up being the next Bond. I think he would be a great Bond,” Clooney said. “He’s tall and handsome and charming and British, so he’s the perfect guy to do it.” Turner has emerged as one of the frontrunners to replace Daniel Craig following the announcement that acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will direct the next Bond movie. But Turner insisted he has no inside knowledge about the casting process. “I know as much as you do—really, I know as much as you do,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. Other names linked to Bond include Jacob Elordi and Tom Francis, though Amazon MGM has yet to announce any casting decisions.
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From IV drips to nasal sprays, NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) has become a star ingredient in the anti-aging and longevity space. NAD+ is a naturally occurring molecule produced by the body, and, much like collagen, elastin, and certain hormones, its levels decline with age. While intravenous and subcutaneous administration of NAD+ may help address concerns such as low energy, poor recovery, and dull skin, oral NAD+ supplements themselves have not been shown to be particularly effective. On the other hand, over-the-counter NAD+ precursors like NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) have shown promising results in both clinical studies and anecdotal reports. Possible benefits of oral NMN supplementation include reduced fatigue, less brain fog, healthier-looking skin, and, according to emerging research, support for healthier hair by addressing thinning from within.
As NAD+ levels decline, cellular energy production nosedives, oxidative stress increases, and hair follicles may become more vulnerable to thinning and age-related dysfunction. This has positioned NMN as a promising area of interest for hair health. The new body of research suggests that NMN supplementation may support cellular repair and proliferation by helping counter free radical damage (the cellular and molecular stress caused by factors such as UV exposure and pollution), which may, in turn, help support healthier hair growth and density.
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The prolific Glenn Close is finally getting her flowers after more than half a century in Hollywood and eight Oscar nominations to her name. The 79-year-old is set to receive an Honorary Oscar this coming November at the Governors Awards for her historic contributions to the film industry. “The Academy’s Board of Governors is thrilled to present this year’s Governors Awards to five remarkable individuals whose groundbreaking work has forever shaped the art of filmmaking,” Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor said in Wednesday’s announcement. “Throughout her extraordinary body of work, Glenn Close’s unparalleled emotional range has brought to life some of the most complex characters in cinema.” Close has over 100 film credits to her name and Oscar nominations for roles in The World According to Garp, The Big Chill, The Natural, Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, Albert Nobbs, The Wife, and Hillbilly Elegy. She is not only a record-breaking Oscar nominee, with eight nominations and zero wins, but she is also on her way to EGOT status. Close has three Emmys and three Tonys to her name, but no Grammy, despite three nominations for the music award.
Former Bond girl, Madeline Smith, claims she was left “absolutely terrified” when actor, Warren Beatty, allegedly greeted her naked and asked for “a cuddle” at a party in the ‘60s. In her upcoming memoir, Madeline Smith, Bond Girl: From 60s Fashion Model to Half a Century on Stage and Screen, Smith revealed that she first met the Bonnie & Clyde actor at Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate’s wedding celebration in 1968, where he allegedly told her she was “the most beautiful girl” he had ever met. The 76-year-old actress recounts that what she believed would be a harmless invitation to spend the afternoon with the Oscar-winning star took a dark turn. Smith says she was shown into a room where Beatty was lying “stark naked” while talking on the phone. “I was absolutely terrified. I was a virgin,” she recalled in an interview with The Telegraph. When she responded that she was heading home, Smith claims Beatty suggested that “it would be nice to have a cuddle.” She replied in horror: “My idea of cuddling is obviously fully clothed.” Beatty did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Property Brothers star, Jonathan Scott, is set to tape a pilot for a new daytime talk show tentatively titled Better! With Jonathan Scott. The move would make him the first fresh face to launch a syndicated daytime talk show in four years. The genre has been shrinking rapidly, with The Kelly Clarkson Show, Sherri, The Steve Wilkos Show, and Karamo all slated to end this year. NBCUniversal has exited the first-run syndication business entirely. According to the project description, the series aims to help viewers “live better” through expert tips and conversations with high-profile guests. The show is currently being considered for syndication beginning in the fall of 2027. Scott, who rose to fame alongside twin brother Drew Scott on HGTV’s Property Brothers franchise, has spent years building a home-improvement empire. Beyond television, the brothers co-founded Scott Brothers Global and oversee multiple home and lifestyle brands. Jonathan Scott has previously said he has renovated more than 1,000 homes. He is currently engaged to actress Zooey Deschanel after the pair met in August 2019.
Top Gun actor James Handy’s long-time partner has shared what happened on the morning her son allegedly killed her long-term boyfriend. Wendy Gledhill, who had been with Handy for more than 30 years, told the Daily Mail that she heard him open the front door to get the newspaper at 9 a.m. on June 3. She says 30 minutes later, LAPD knocked on her door. “They said someone had called 911 and they told me someone was wrapped in a blanket outside the house,” she said. Gledhill’s son, Michael, 44, who had been living with the couple and suffers from schizophrenia, has been charged with one count of murder. Gledhill said her son had stopped taking his medication a week earlier but that she has no idea what sparked the altercation. A police report states that Michael was the one to call 911 and said, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.” Police say Handy, 81, was unconscious and bleeding from a stab wound to the chest when first responders arrived at his Tarzana, California, residence. He was pronounced dead in hospital. “I was with James for 31 years and of course I loved him dearly,” Gledhill said. “This is so difficult.”
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Stranger Things actor David Harbour is speaking out about an argument with his co-star Millie Bobby Brown. A Daily Mail article reported last fall that Brown, who plays Eleven in the Netflix show, had “filed a harassment and bullying claim” against Harbour, who plays Eleven’s father figure, Chief Jim Hopper. In an interview published Wednesday, Harbour told Variety that their relationship is as strong as ever. “I don’t know if people have families and friends that you spend a lot of time with for 10 years—you occasionally get in arguments, disagreements,” Harbour said, adding that in the context of a hit show, “there’s just hundreds of people who want to get involved.” But it ended up fine. “It was just a simple rupture-and-repair thing that, once we cleared everybody out of the way and talked to each other, we’re fine,” the actor added. He even let slip that he and Brown aren’t done collaborating just yet. “You’ll see more of me and Millie—10 years wasn’t enough. There is a special bond there. I love her. She loves me,” Harbour said. He also called the timing of the story’s release “a weird thing.” The article was published a week after the release of his ex-wife Lily Allen’s bombshell album about their tumultuous relationship. Brown, for her part, told Variety that their relationship is just fine. “Obviously I changed so much from Season 1 to Season 5, and David was there through all of it,” Brown told Variety in an emailed statement.
A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to make an unscheduled landing after a passenger allegedly slapped a flight attendant on the rear when she inadvertently skipped his drinks order. Federal prosecutors say the flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Los Angeles was forced to land in Atlanta after Cody James Maluck, 32, allegedly slapped a flight attendant on the bottom hard enough to move her body forward. According to a federal complaint reviewed by The Independent, the attendant skipped Maluck during beverage service because he appeared to be asleep. Moments later, she “felt a slap to her buttocks area with sufficient force to cause her body to move forward,” the complaint says. She turned around to see Maluck raising his hands and saying words to the effect of, “I didn’t do anything.” Another flight attendant told investigators she heard a yell and saw her colleague lurch forward “as if she had been struck or pushed.” The pilot diverted the aircraft to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where Atlanta police met the plane and detained Maluck. The FBI later took over the investigation. Maluck allegedly admitted he touched the attendant’s buttocks but denied striking her hard enough to move her forward.