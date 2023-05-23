Ex-LAPD Cop Jailed on Molestation Charges Dies in Custody

Read it at Los Angeles Daily News
A disgraced LAPD cop charged with molesting young boys at his home had died in custody of “medical complications” before he could be arraigned. Paul Razo, 46, was arrested on May 10 and was being held in lieu of a $2.5 million bail. His arraignment on eight counts of lewd acts against a child was delayed several times before the LA County Sheriff’s Department announced his death on Monday, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. Razo allegedly preyed on boys aged 9 to 13 at his home in Covina over the course of a decade.