Former LAPD Sergeant Claims ‘SWAT Mafia’ Glamorizes Use of Lethal Force
RETALIATION
A veteran Los Angeles SWAT sergeant is suing the Los Angeles Police Department over allegations that the department’s tactical unit is run by a “SWAT Mafia” of seasoned cops who favor the use of deadly force. Sgt. Tim Colomey claims in the suit that L.A. SWAT leaders “glamorize the use of lethal force, and direct the promotions of officers who share the same values while maligning the reputations of officers who do not,” the suit says. He also alleges that the “SWAT Mafia” pushed him and others out for opposing and speaking out against the use of lethal force by SWAT officers. Colomey was a SWAT supervisor for 11 years until leaving the LAPD in November 2019. The lawsuit does not cite specific examples of the claims he made against the alleged “SWAT Mafia.”