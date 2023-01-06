Former Cop Who Laced Cupcakes for Children With Semen Sentenced to 100 Years

Read it at PennLive
A former Louisiana police officer who fed his wife’s junior high school students cupcakes laced with his own semen has been sentenced to 100 years in prison. Dennis Perkins, 47, pleaded guilty to rape, two counts of sexual battery of a child under the age of 13, video voyeurism, and two counts of child pornography, and will spend the rest of his life in prison with no chance for parole. “I just want to make the statement: Jesus Christ has forgiven me,” he said. “I’m grateful for that. I hope and pray that anybody that this has affected would also find forgiveness and healing through Jesus Christ.” His wife, Cynthia Perkins, was sentenced to 41 years in prison last year.