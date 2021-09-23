Ex-Louisiana Cop Indicted for Beating Black Man With Flashlight
EXCESSIVE FORCE
A former Louisiana state trooper has been indicted on federal charges for using excessive force while placing someone under arrest. Jacob Brown was charged Thursday on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. In May 2019, Brown allegedly hit Aaron Larry Bowman, a Black man, 18 times on the head with a flashlight that has been classified as a dangerous weapon because it was modified with a metal cap in order to be used for breaking windows.
Bowman was stopped for an alleged traffic violation, and was forcibly removed from his vehicle by other officers. When Brown got involved, he said that Bowman hit one of the officers. However, Bowman denies that claim. If convicted, Brown could face up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. Bodycam footage of the assault was released earlier this year.