Former ‘Love and Hip Hop’ Star Charged With Domestic Violence, Kidnapping

Read it at The Sun
Former Love and Hip Hop star Christopher Michael Harty, also known as Prince during his two-season stint on the reality TV show, was arrested in Miami Wednesday. Court records show he faces multiple charges: domestic violence with battery, kidnapping, disorderly conduct, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He has yet to post bond. Harty had posted on his Instagram that he would participate in a press conference for a celebrity boxing match on Wednesday night.