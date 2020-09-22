Former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray Will Investigate Jacob Blake Case

Wisconsin’s attorney general and the district attorney for Kenosha County, where officers shot Jacob Blake in late August, paralyzing him from the waist down, announced Monday that an independent analysis of Blake’s shooting will be conducted by former Madison police chief Noble Wray. He will take a look at the case files after the Wisconsin Department of Justice finishes its investigation, per a statement obtained by The Capital Times in Madison. Wray has experience in police reform for the U.S. Department of Justice, and will be providing a report to the Kenosha County district attorney on his findings.