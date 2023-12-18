Former Marco Rubio Intern Arrested for Storming the Capitol on Jan. 6
WELL, WELL, WELL
A 23-year-old former Marco Rubio intern has been arrested in connection with her actions on Jan. 6. Barbara "Barby" Balmaseda was officially charged with corrupt obstruction of an official proceeding, knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building and engaging in disorderly conduct in a Capitol building with the intent to impede a session of Congress. She is a former Florida International University student who interned for Marco Rubio between 2018 and 2019, and was also an organizer for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2018 campaign. “When Balmaseda entered the building, broken glass was scattered on the ground, and an alarm blared near the doorway,” the DOJ said in a complaint. “After entering the Capitol, Balmaseda made her way toward the Crypt and pushed her way to the front of a crowd of rioters who were confronting a police line.”